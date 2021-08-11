Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Buys 4,000 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 107.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,292,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $654,102,000 after buying an additional 6,872,342 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter worth about $102,772,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 8.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,133,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,187,613,000 after buying an additional 1,796,284 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 13.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,898,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $585,507,000 after buying an additional 1,403,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 5.8% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 11,545,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $568,161,000 after buying an additional 635,135 shares in the last quarter. 85.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IR shares. Vertical Research raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.13.

In other news, major shareholder Renaissance Aggregator L.P Kkr sold 14,924,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total transaction of $724,862,614.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total transaction of $2,290,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,305,661.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $51.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.83 and a 1 year high of $52.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.38. The company has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.31 and a beta of 1.51.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.49. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 5.12%. Analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

