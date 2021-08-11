Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $329,000 Holdings in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,609 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BYND. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 46.9% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 396.4% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Beth Moskowitz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.87, for a total transaction of $455,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,249,498.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $365,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,192 shares of company stock valued at $14,537,788. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

BYND stock opened at $126.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.33 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 18.12, a quick ratio of 16.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.86 and a 12-month high of $221.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $138.94.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 20.11% and a negative return on equity of 25.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

BYND has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $130.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. decreased their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $184.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $184.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.59.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

