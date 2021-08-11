Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Purchases 300 Shares of Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,150 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Mesabi Trust worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSB. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Mesabi Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Mad River Investors increased its position in Mesabi Trust by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 187,750 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in Mesabi Trust by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Mesabi Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,206,000. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its position in Mesabi Trust by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 1,704,371 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $51,267,000 after acquiring an additional 271,070 shares in the last quarter. 27.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSB opened at $34.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $447.26 million, a PE ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.19. Mesabi Trust has a 1-year low of $19.12 and a 1-year high of $39.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.61.

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 11th. The mining company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.40 million during the quarter. Mesabi Trust had a net margin of 91.52% and a return on equity of 222.96%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Mesabi Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Mesabi Trust Profile

Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in iron ore mining business in the United States. The company was incorporated in 1961 and is based in New York, New York.

