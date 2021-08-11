Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 351,223 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 91.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351,223 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.1% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,894,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,077,000 after buying an additional 357,360 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,251,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,567,000 after purchasing an additional 86,782 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,516,000. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,086,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,964,000 after purchasing an additional 33,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 851,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,999,000 after purchasing an additional 66,630 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:BSCL opened at $21.09 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.08 and a one year high of $21.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.10.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.