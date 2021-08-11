Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 4,150 Shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) by 29.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,150 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Revance Therapeutics were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $290,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 6,836 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $515,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,308,000 after buying an additional 63,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 787.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 374,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,618,000 after buying an additional 332,453 shares during the last quarter. 76.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RVNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.20.

In related news, insider Aubrey Rankin sold 54,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $1,633,219.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,398,066.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Revance Therapeutics stock opened at $26.72 on Wednesday. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.89 and a twelve month high of $34.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.08. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 7.88, a current ratio of 7.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $13.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.44 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,021.48% and a negative return on equity of 93.59%. As a group, research analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

