CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) Raised to C- at TheStreet

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PRTS. Zacks Investment Research raised CarParts.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CarParts.com from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on CarParts.com from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. CarParts.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.80.

Get CarParts.com alerts:

NASDAQ PRTS opened at $18.97 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $912.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -271.00 and a beta of 2.72. CarParts.com has a 52 week low of $9.39 and a 52 week high of $23.26.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CarParts.com will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Alfredo Gomez sold 10,000 shares of CarParts.com stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total value of $184,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 492,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,056,222.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Meniane sold 100,000 shares of CarParts.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $2,024,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 276,712 shares of company stock worth $5,446,667. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of CarParts.com by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,594 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 7,452 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 54,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 7,508 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 187.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 257,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,242,000 after acquiring an additional 167,769 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 13,787 shares in the last quarter. 76.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CarParts.com Company Profile

CarParts.com, Inc operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. Its products include Collision Parts, Engine Parts, Performance Parts and Accessories. The firm also sells auto parts to collision repair shops, markets Kool-Vue products to auto parts wholesale distributor, and aftermarket catalytic converters under the Evan Fischer brand.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for CarParts.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarParts.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.