Carr Bettis Sells 5,844 Shares of AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) Stock

AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) insider Carr Bettis sold 5,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $77,491.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 410,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,446,624.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Carr Bettis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 8th, Carr Bettis sold 10,000 shares of AudioEye stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $159,700.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Carr Bettis sold 10,000 shares of AudioEye stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $171,400.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Carr Bettis sold 20,000 shares of AudioEye stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $322,200.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEYE opened at $13.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $145.35 million, a P/E ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. AudioEye, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $44.37.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.26). The business had revenue of $5.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.00 million. AudioEye had a negative net margin of 37.54% and a negative return on equity of 86.08%. As a group, analysts predict that AudioEye, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of AudioEye from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AudioEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on AudioEye in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in AudioEye during the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AudioEye during the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of AudioEye during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AudioEye in the 1st quarter worth about $402,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in AudioEye in the 1st quarter valued at about $349,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

AudioEye Company Profile

AudioEye, Inc provides software solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company provides patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

