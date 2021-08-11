Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Bought by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 112.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,707 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,492,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,523,000 after acquiring an additional 196,977 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 169,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,246,000 after acquiring an additional 11,109 shares during the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $1,965,781.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Stephens increased their price target on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Carrier Global from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.06.

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $56.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.43. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.58 and a fifty-two week high of $57.90.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 12.65%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.92%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

