Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock Holdings Lessened by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. trimmed its stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 59.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Carvana were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 7.4% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,236,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,475,000 after purchasing an additional 430,405 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 59.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,111,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,755 shares in the last quarter. Spruce House Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the first quarter worth approximately $1,040,013,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 14.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,915,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,301,000 after purchasing an additional 482,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAS Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 3.1% in the first quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,305,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,239,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 50.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $370.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.80 billion, a PE ratio of -316.32 and a beta of 2.40. Carvana Co. has a one year low of $158.25 and a one year high of $376.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $311.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.43.

In other Carvana news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.88, for a total transaction of $2,668,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,995,189.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.54, for a total value of $42,553.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,324,100.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,592,280 shares of company stock valued at $477,437,434. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

CVNA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Carvana from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler downgraded Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $303.00 to $306.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Carvana from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Carvana from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Carvana from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.88.

About Carvana

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

