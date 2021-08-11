carVertical (CV) Price Up 34.2% This Week

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. carVertical has a market cap of $5.13 million and approximately $89,503.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, carVertical has traded up 34.2% against the dollar. One carVertical coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.85 or 0.00054285 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002549 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00015297 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $390.02 or 0.00852001 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.49 or 0.00108104 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 66.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.53 or 0.00158447 BTC.

About carVertical

carVertical (CRYPTO:CV) is a coin. It was first traded on December 13th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 coins and its circulating supply is 7,625,478,192 coins. carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here . carVertical’s official website is www.carvertical.com/investors . The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CarVertical is a blockchain-based vehicle history registry. The CarVertical will allow the network users to register their vehicles on the blockchain as a property and by installing a miner into the vehicle OBD slot (On-Board Diagnostics) generate a stream of real-time information that will be used to calculate the real value of the vehicle. In order to calculate the real value of a certain vehicle, the CarVertical team will use machine learning and advanced mathematical models. Furthermore, the CarVertical will feature a wallet that will serve as a gateway to most of their services, including the car's registration and maintenance records previously mentioned, and also perform insurance or technical inspection tasks. CarVertical token (CV) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the network users that provide information about the vehicle. “

