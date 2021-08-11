Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Director Douglas R. Casella Sells 27,259 Shares

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Director Douglas R. Casella sold 27,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $1,885,232.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

CWST traded up $1.81 on Wednesday, reaching $69.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,657. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.39. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.98 and a 1 year high of $70.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 37.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 11.65%. Research analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CWST. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Casella Waste Systems by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. 87.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.