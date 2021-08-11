Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. Casper Sleep had a negative net margin of 14.91% and a negative return on equity of 242.35%. The company had revenue of $151.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.61) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. Casper Sleep updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NYSE CSPR traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.67. 8,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 869,416. Casper Sleep has a 52-week low of $5.53 and a 52-week high of $12.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.84.
CSPR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Casper Sleep from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Casper Sleep in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Casper Sleep from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Casper Sleep presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.57.
About Casper Sleep
Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services. As of December 31, 2020, the company distributed its products through its e-commerce platform, 67 Casper retail stores, and 20 retail partners.
Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF
Receive News & Ratings for Casper Sleep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casper Sleep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.