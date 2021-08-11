Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. Casper Sleep had a negative net margin of 14.91% and a negative return on equity of 242.35%. The company had revenue of $151.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.61) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. Casper Sleep updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE CSPR traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.67. 8,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 869,416. Casper Sleep has a 52-week low of $5.53 and a 52-week high of $12.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

CSPR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Casper Sleep from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Casper Sleep in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Casper Sleep from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Casper Sleep presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.57.

In related news, Director Neil Parikh sold 5,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $69,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,085,674 shares in the company, valued at $13,028,088. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 32.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Casper Sleep

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services. As of December 31, 2020, the company distributed its products through its e-commerce platform, 67 Casper retail stores, and 20 retail partners.

