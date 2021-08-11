Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 22.24% and a negative return on equity of 4.74%.

CSTL traded down $3.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.33. The company had a trading volume of 271,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,959. Castle Biosciences has a 12 month low of $38.41 and a 12 month high of $107.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.93 and a beta of 0.42.

In other Castle Biosciences news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 3,333 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.71, for a total value of $169,016.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 558,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,319,810.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 8,599 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $520,239.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 546,020 shares in the company, valued at $33,034,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 158,413 shares of company stock worth $11,109,011. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSTL. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.71.

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

