Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:CATB traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,747,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,023,191. The company has a market capitalization of $32.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.91. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $8.59.

CATB has been the subject of several recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is QLS-215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical development for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, a rare, debilitating and potentially life-threatening disease.

