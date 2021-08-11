Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Price Target Increased to $6.50 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $5.50 to $6.50 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.94 on Tuesday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.88 and a one year high of $6.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.69. The company has a market capitalization of $613.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.32.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 60.11%. Research analysts anticipate that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS) and myasthenia gravis; and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

