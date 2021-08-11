Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Craig Hallum raised their price target on the stock from $280.00 to $305.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock. Cavco Industries traded as high as $252.56 and last traded at $252.00, with a volume of 225 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $245.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVCO. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cavco Industries by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,639 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,639,000 after buying an additional 6,976 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Cavco Industries by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,563 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after buying an additional 5,707 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Cavco Industries by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,719 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Cavco Industries by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,047 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $223.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 1.12.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.81. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.35%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

Cavco Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

