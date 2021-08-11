CBDAO (BREE) Hits Market Cap of $103,293.87

CBDAO (CURRENCY:BREE) traded up 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 11th. In the last week, CBDAO has traded up 25.3% against the dollar. One CBDAO coin can now be bought for $0.0967 or 0.00000210 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CBDAO has a total market capitalization of $103,293.87 and approximately $63,294.00 worth of CBDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.09 or 0.00056722 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002908 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00016033 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.37 or 0.00890142 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.61 or 0.00112213 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.37 or 0.00146497 BTC.

CBDAO Profile

CBDAO (CRYPTO:BREE) is a coin. CBDAO’s total supply is 1,508,819 coins and its circulating supply is 1,067,840 coins. CBDAO’s official Twitter account is @CoinBreeder and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CBDAO is coinbreeder.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin Breeder is a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), focused on researching & developing efficient Decentralized Consensus Protocols (DCP) on the blockchain. CBDAO is governed and ruled by a community of #DeFi developers, yield farmers and fans alike with the help of a decentralized, incentivized, and cost-efficient consensus system. CBDAO serves as the ultimate sandbox for blockchain researchers, developers, and users to proof-test and experience various governance protocols as a DAO. CBDAO actively on-boards new users by providing additional yield in the form of $BREE to users who are already familiar with DCPs as they hold and farm governance assets such as $MKR, $COMP, $SNX, $BAL, $DMG, $AKRO. SBREE is swapping to BREE, please click here to access all the details. “

CBDAO Coin Trading

