Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 15,428 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 637,191 shares.The stock last traded at $122.30 and had previously closed at $122.83.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CBOE shares. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.73.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04 and a beta of 0.65.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $350.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 31.88%.

In related news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,725,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,074 shares in the company, valued at $19,558,510. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 3,026 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $365,510.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,708.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,579 shares of company stock valued at $4,286,314. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBOE. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,408,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 93.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 681,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,253,000 after purchasing an additional 328,284 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 24.1% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,647,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,155,000 after purchasing an additional 320,508 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 8.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,271,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,897,000 after purchasing an additional 268,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 29.5% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,149,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,905,000 after purchasing an additional 261,855 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

