CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (IGR) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 19th

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th.
IGR stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $9.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,448. CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund has a 12-month low of $5.49 and a 12-month high of $9.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.93.
About CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund
