CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (IGR) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 19th

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th.

IGR stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $9.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,448. CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund has a 12-month low of $5.49 and a 12-month high of $9.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.93.

About CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

