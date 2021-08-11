Celo (CELO) Trading Up 8.7% Over Last 7 Days

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. Celo has a market cap of $888.46 million and $27.31 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Celo has traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Celo coin can now be purchased for $3.10 or 0.00006691 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.89 or 0.00047277 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.82 or 0.00150750 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.86 or 0.00157321 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,160.43 or 0.99672866 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003099 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $399.28 or 0.00862149 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Celo

Celo launched on April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 286,702,568 coins. Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg . Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg . The official website for Celo is celo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Buying and Selling Celo

