Celsius (CELH) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.75 million. Celsius had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company’s revenue was up 77.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Celsius to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ CELH opened at $76.92 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 699.34 and a beta of 2.14. Celsius has a fifty-two week low of $17.34 and a fifty-two week high of $83.00.

In related news, CEO John Fieldly sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $9,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,252 shares in the company, valued at $17,828,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Carl Desantis sold 2,928,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $183,019,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,226,341 shares of company stock worth $201,646,313. 13.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CELH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Celsius from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Celsius from $74.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

