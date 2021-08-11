Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. Centerra Gold had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 20.49%.

Shares of Centerra Gold stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.68. The company had a trading volume of 6,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,077. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.78. Centerra Gold has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $13.62.

CGAU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Centerra Gold from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Centerra Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

