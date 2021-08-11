Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Trading Up 6.5% Following Strong Earnings

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) shares shot up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $7.78 and last traded at $7.72. 2,546 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 68,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.25.

The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. Centerra Gold had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 20.49%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CGAU. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Friday, July 9th. CIBC raised shares of Centerra Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centerra Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGAU. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,784,000. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Centerra Gold during the second quarter worth $470,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the second quarter worth $597,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the second quarter valued at $193,479,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the second quarter valued at $4,315,000. 6.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion and a PE ratio of 4.24.

Centerra Gold Company Profile (NYSE:CGAU)

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

