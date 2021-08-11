Centerra Gold’s (CG) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$14.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 45.38% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC raised shares of Centerra Gold to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Centerra Gold to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.25 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. CSFB upped their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$10.84.

Shares of TSE:CG traded up C$0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$9.63. The company had a trading volume of 477,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,888. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 5.12. Centerra Gold has a 1-year low of C$8.21 and a 1-year high of C$17.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.63.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$508.90 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Centerra Gold will post 1.598439 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

