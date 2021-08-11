Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Shares Gap Down to $20.49

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:CNTA) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.49, but opened at $19.78. Centessa Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $20.35, with a volume of 19 shares.

CNTA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 16.53, a quick ratio of 16.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.13.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:CNTA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 371,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,251,000. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.41% of Centessa Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 19.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers life-altering and life-enhancing medicines to patients. Its products pipeline include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; Imgatuzumab, an anti-EGFR monoclonal antibody expected to enter a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, as well as is being considered for the treatment of other solid tumors in the context of combination treatment with immunotherapy; and ZF874, a small molecule chemical chaperone folding corrector of the Z variant of alpha-1-antitrypsin in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency.

