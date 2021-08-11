Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Director John Ranelli Sells 2,383 Shares

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Director John Ranelli sold 2,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $103,946.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:CENT traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,471. Central Garden & Pet has a 1 year low of $35.96 and a 1 year high of $62.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.98.
Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.38. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 15.62%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CENT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus raised Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.
About Central Garden & Pet
Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.
