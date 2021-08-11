Century Aluminum Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share (NASDAQ:CENX)

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) – Research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Century Aluminum in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.86. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Century Aluminum’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Get Century Aluminum alerts:

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 36.47% and a negative net margin of 15.32%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS.

CENX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered Century Aluminum from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

NASDAQ CENX opened at $12.38 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.66. Century Aluminum has a one year low of $6.27 and a one year high of $19.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Century Aluminum by 52.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Century Aluminum in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Century Aluminum by 7,476.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,476 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Century Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.55% of the company’s stock.

About Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.