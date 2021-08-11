Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Stock Position Raised by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) by 4.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 224,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,865 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Century Aluminum were worth $3,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the 1st quarter worth $319,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 33,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 13,264 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 320.8% in the 1st quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 1,241,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,924,000 after acquiring an additional 946,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Century Aluminum from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Century Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of CENX stock opened at $12.38 on Wednesday. Century Aluminum has a 1-year low of $6.27 and a 1-year high of $19.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 2.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.66.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.05). Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 15.32% and a negative return on equity of 36.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Century Aluminum will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

