CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Receives $2.52 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.52.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CESDF shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from $2.15 to $2.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

OTCMKTS CESDF opened at $1.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.45. CES Energy Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.49 and a 12-month high of $1.73.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

