ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Trading 8% Higher

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) traded up 8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.77 and last traded at $25.72. 107,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,595,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.81.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. R. F. Lafferty began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. ChargePoint currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.20.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.91.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $40.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.23 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.37) EPS. ChargePoint’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Neil S. Suslak sold 1,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.77, for a total value of $27,965.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Linse sold 1,061,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $24,944,451.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,184,297 shares of company stock valued at $263,221,303 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in ChargePoint during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in ChargePoint during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ChargePoint during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in ChargePoint during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 25.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

