Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $2.57 Per Share (NYSE:CRL)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) – Analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker now expects that the medical research company will post earnings of $2.57 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.50. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $914.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.72 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CRL. lifted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $410.00 to $461.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $363.43.

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $407.29 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $376.19. The firm has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a PE ratio of 52.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.14. Charles River Laboratories International has a 12 month low of $197.33 and a 12 month high of $420.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

In related news, VP William D. Barbo sold 12,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.82, for a total value of $4,989,731.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 9,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.23, for a total transaction of $3,181,766.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,544,438.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,740 shares of company stock worth $16,087,405 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 402 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 257 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 749 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

