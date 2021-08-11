Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co lessened its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on CHTR shares. Truist Securities raised their target price on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $771.00 to $869.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Charter Communications from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Charter Communications from $575.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Charter Communications from $690.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $798.57.

CHTR traded up $4.59 on Wednesday, reaching $771.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,021. The firm has a market cap of $141.74 billion, a PE ratio of 39.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.99. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $572.46 and a 1 year high of $777.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $717.10.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.48. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.63 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 20.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total transaction of $9,849,428.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total value of $5,548,874.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,777 shares of company stock worth $23,013,934. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.