Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Reduces Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 72,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,877 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $9,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in The Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,666,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of The Allstate by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,760,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $303,392,000 after acquiring an additional 127,750 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 9.0% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Allstate in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in The Allstate by 13.7% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 83,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,561,000 after purchasing an additional 10,041 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Get The Allstate alerts:

ALL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Allstate from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on The Allstate from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Allstate currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.18.

In other The Allstate news, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total transaction of $1,917,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,483.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ALL opened at $134.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.51 and a fifty-two week high of $140.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $131.07.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 15.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 22.00%.

The Allstate announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.