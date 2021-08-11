Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 1,771 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 192,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,771 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.33% of Southwest Gas worth $12,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 31.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Southwest Gas during the first quarter valued at $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Southwest Gas by 116.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, H&H Retirement Design & Management INC bought a new position in Southwest Gas during the first quarter valued at $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on SWX shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Southwest Gas from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

Shares of SWX opened at $70.65 on Wednesday. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.00 and a twelve month high of $75.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.09.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 8.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2,123,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

