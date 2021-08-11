Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,433 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $8,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter worth about $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter worth about $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 58.3% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 22.3% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PEAK. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank raised Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthpeak Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.77.

PEAK stock opened at $35.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.70. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.51 and a twelve month high of $37.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.17%.

In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $30,706.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,724 shares in the company, valued at $163,166.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

Read More: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.