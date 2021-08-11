Chatham Asset Management, Llc Buys 17,900 Shares of FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST) Stock

FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST) major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 17,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.05 per share, with a total value of $215,695.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Chatham Asset Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get FAST Acquisition alerts:

On Friday, August 6th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 12,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.58 per share, with a total value of $138,960.00.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 10,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.92 per share, with a total value of $119,200.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 3,438 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.30 per share, with a total value of $42,287.40.

On Friday, July 30th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 25,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.48 per share, with a total value of $312,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 25,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.45 per share, with a total value of $311,250.00.

On Monday, July 26th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 125,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.12 per share, with a total value of $1,515,000.00.

On Friday, July 23rd, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 375,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.64 per share, with a total value of $4,365,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 12,500 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.92 per share, with a total value of $149,000.00.

On Monday, July 19th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 23,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.71 per share, with a total value of $269,330.00.

On Thursday, July 15th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 135,468 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.97 per share, with a total value of $1,757,019.96.

Shares of FST stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.00. 265,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,541. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.51. FAST Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.59 and a 52 week high of $14.10.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of FAST Acquisition during the first quarter worth $23,475,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FAST Acquisition during the first quarter worth $20,658,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of FAST Acquisition by 116,116.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,255,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,058 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FAST Acquisition during the first quarter worth $12,457,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of FAST Acquisition during the first quarter worth $11,005,000. Institutional investors own 46.35% of the company’s stock.

FAST Acquisition Company Profile

FAST Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in restaurant, hospitality, and related sectors. FAST Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for FAST Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FAST Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.