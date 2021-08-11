Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Reaches New 1-Year High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $57.56 and last traded at $56.26, with a volume of 4799 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.50.

The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.44. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 109.73% and a negative return on equity of 109.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter worth $542,634,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter worth about $535,914,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at about $518,038,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $270,120,000. Finally, Glendon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $169,427,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.86% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHK)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

