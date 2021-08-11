Christian Milau Buys 2,500 Shares of Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX) Stock

Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX) Director Christian Milau purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$7.97 per share, with a total value of C$19,925.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 294,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,343,634.29.

Shares of EQX stock opened at C$7.88 on Wednesday. Equinox Gold Corp has a 52 week low of C$4.25 and a 52 week high of C$8.90. The company has a market cap of C$892.46 million and a P/E ratio of -43.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$7.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28.

EQX has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$17.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$16.75 to C$14.50 in a report on Monday. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

