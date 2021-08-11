CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) Declares $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.143 per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

CI Financial stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.31. 342,468 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,280. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.25. CI Financial has a 1-year low of $11.68 and a 1-year high of $20.60.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $662.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.30 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CI Financial will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

CIXX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on CI Financial in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. CIBC upgraded CI Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CI Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.31.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

