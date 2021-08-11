CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) Receives $25.36 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.75.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CI Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of CI Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of CIXX traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.00. The company had a trading volume of 5,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,331. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion and a PE ratio of 10.98. CI Financial has a 52-week low of $11.68 and a 52-week high of $19.69.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $662.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.30 million. CI Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CI Financial will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.1488 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from CI Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in CI Financial by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 675,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,391,000 after purchasing an additional 126,920 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in CI Financial by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 105,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 10,107 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in CI Financial by 113.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 452,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,309,000 after acquiring an additional 240,438 shares during the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new position in CI Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,192,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CI Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Institutional investors own 44.57% of the company’s stock.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

