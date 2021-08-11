CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Given “Neutral” Rating at CIBC

CIBC restated their neutral rating on shares of CI Financial (TSE:CIX) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$24.00 target price on the stock.

CIX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$26.00 price target on CI Financial in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Scotiabank increased their price target on CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. TD Securities increased their price target on CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$25.50.

TSE:CIX opened at C$24.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$22.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85. CI Financial has a 52-week low of C$14.91 and a 52-week high of C$24.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.93.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.64 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$640.40 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CI Financial will post 3.2205324 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. CI Financial’s payout ratio is presently 31.86%.

In other CI Financial news, Director Thomas Pinaud Muir acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$21.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$763,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$763,000.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

