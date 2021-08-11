CI Financial (TSE:CIX) PT Raised to C$31.00

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity to C$31.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CIX. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC upgraded shares of CI Financial to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of CI Financial to C$29.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$28.00.

CI Financial stock traded up C$0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$25.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,116,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,159. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$22.64. CI Financial has a 12 month low of C$14.91 and a 12 month high of C$25.87. The stock has a market cap of C$5.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$640.40 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that CI Financial will post 3.2205324 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas Pinaud Muir acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$21.80 per share, with a total value of C$763,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$763,000.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

