CIBC Raises TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Price Target to C$15.00

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at CIBC from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on TAC. TD Securities raised their target price on TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised TransAlta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$18.50 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of TransAlta from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.42.

NYSE:TAC traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.02. 13,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,172. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.70. TransAlta has a fifty-two week low of $5.72 and a fifty-two week high of $11.08.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. TransAlta had a negative net margin of 16.92% and a negative return on equity of 8.59%. On average, analysts forecast that TransAlta will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TransAlta during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in TransAlta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in TransAlta by 5.0% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of TransAlta in the second quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in TransAlta during the 1st quarter worth about $304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.93% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind & Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing and Corporate. The Canadian Coal, U.S.

