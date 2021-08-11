CIBC Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Largo Resources (TSE:LGO)

Largo Resources (TSE:LGO)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at CIBC in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$25.00 target price on the stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 37.51% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Largo Resources to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.
TSE:LGO traded down C$2.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$18.18. The company had a trading volume of 193,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,257. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$19.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.03, a current ratio of 8.53 and a quick ratio of 5.39. Largo Resources has a 52-week low of C$8.90 and a 52-week high of C$22.96. The firm has a market cap of C$1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 132.09.
In related news, Director David Wallace Brace sold 11,500 shares of Largo Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.28, for a total value of C$221,688.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 323,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,240,582.50. Also, Senior Officer Robert Ian Mitchell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.49, for a total transaction of C$292,423.50.
Largo Resources Company Profile
Largo Resources Ltd. operates as a natural resource development and exploration company in Brazil and Canada. It explores for vanadium, iron, tungsten, and molybdenum deposits. The company's principal operating asset is its 100% owned MaracÃ¡s Menchen mine covering an area of 17,690.5 hectares located in the eastern Bahia State of Brazil.
