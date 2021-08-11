CIBC Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Largo Resources (TSE:LGO)

Largo Resources (TSE:LGO)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at CIBC in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$25.00 target price on the stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 37.51% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Largo Resources to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Get Largo Resources alerts:

TSE:LGO traded down C$2.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$18.18. The company had a trading volume of 193,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,257. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$19.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.03, a current ratio of 8.53 and a quick ratio of 5.39. Largo Resources has a 52-week low of C$8.90 and a 52-week high of C$22.96. The firm has a market cap of C$1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 132.09.

Largo Resources (TSE:LGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$50.40 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Largo Resources will post 1.8973829 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David Wallace Brace sold 11,500 shares of Largo Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.28, for a total value of C$221,688.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 323,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,240,582.50. Also, Senior Officer Robert Ian Mitchell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.49, for a total transaction of C$292,423.50.

Largo Resources Company Profile

Largo Resources Ltd. operates as a natural resource development and exploration company in Brazil and Canada. It explores for vanadium, iron, tungsten, and molybdenum deposits. The company's principal operating asset is its 100% owned MaracÃ¡s Menchen mine covering an area of 17,690.5 hectares located in the eastern Bahia State of Brazil.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Largo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Largo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.