Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Acquired by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,242 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,230 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $11,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in Ciena by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,502 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 5,593 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 32,839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Ciena by 1.6% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,301 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Ciena by 0.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,762 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Ciena alerts:

CIEN opened at $56.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.28. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $38.03 and a twelve month high of $61.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.57.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Ciena had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The company had revenue of $833.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Ciena’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CIEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ciena from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. raised their target price on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.14.

In related news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $99,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total transaction of $51,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,599 shares of company stock worth $2,830,542 in the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.