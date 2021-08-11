Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,577 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,729 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 334,979,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,321,808,000 after acquiring an additional 7,282,145 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,440,752 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,581,548,000 after buying an additional 2,062,223 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 54,346,309 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,811,048,000 after buying an additional 710,318 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 35.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 44,857,692 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,319,591,000 after buying an additional 11,791,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,815,350 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,213,982,000 after buying an additional 3,867,546 shares during the last quarter. 65.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.86. The stock had a trading volume of 778,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,469,719. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.01. The company has a market capitalization of $235.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $56.42.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.68%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.47.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $186,319.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 105,900 shares in the company, valued at $5,717,541. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $402,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,864 shares of company stock valued at $4,186,457 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

