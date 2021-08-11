Citadel Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 10,580 Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Separately, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Global Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $174,000. 7.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FCO stock opened at $9.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.55. Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.15 and a 52 week high of $9.65.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.70%.

About Aberdeen Global Income Fund

Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

