Citadel Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of ERYTECH Pharma at the end of the most recent reporting period.

ERYTECH Pharma stock opened at $6.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.08. ERYTECH Pharma S.A. has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $13.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.57.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ERYTECH Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

ERYTECH Pharma SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops red blood cell-based therapeutics for cancer and orphan diseases in France and the United States. Its lead product candidate is eryaspase, which is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of second-line pancreatic cancer, and in Phase 2 stage for the treatment of triple-negative breast cancer and second-line acute lymphoblastic leukemia patients.

