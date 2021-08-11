Citadel Advisors LLC Invests $69,000 in LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 53,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.99% of LM Funding America as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of LM Funding America by 6.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 72,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,331 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of LM Funding America by 264.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 34,657 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LM Funding America by 423.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 159,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 128,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LM Funding America in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.62% of the company’s stock.

Get LM Funding America alerts:

NASDAQ:LMFA opened at $4.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 29.26 and a current ratio of 29.26. LM Funding America, Inc. has a one year low of $2.42 and a one year high of $18.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.39.

LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LM Funding America had a net margin of 80.47% and a negative return on equity of 29.59%. The firm had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter.

LM Funding America Profile

LM Funding America, Inc is a specialty finance company. It provides funding to nonprofit community associations primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado and Illinois. The company offers funding to associations by purchasing a portion of the associations’ rights to delinquent accounts that are selected by the associations arising from unpaid association assessments.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for LM Funding America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LM Funding America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.