Citadel Advisors LLC Invests $75,000 in Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.26% of Performance Shipping as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Performance Shipping by 18.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 15,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Performance Shipping alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on PSHG. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Performance Shipping in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performance Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

NASDAQ:PSHG opened at $4.58 on Wednesday. Performance Shipping Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.98 and a 12 month high of $8.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.05). Performance Shipping had a negative net margin of 22.35% and a negative return on equity of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $9.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Performance Shipping Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Performance Shipping Company Profile

Performance Shipping, Inc engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through its ownership of containerships. Its vessels are employed on time charters with liner companies carrying containerized cargo along worldwide shipping routes. The firm operates through the following segments: Tankers Vessels and Containers Vessels.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.